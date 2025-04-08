A key lesson we can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how to think about a potential stock investment in the context of a long-term time horizon. Every investor in a stock has a choice: bite our fingernails over the short-term ups and downs that are inevitable with the stock market, or, zero in on stocks we are comfortable to simply buy and hold for the long haul — maybe even a twenty year holding period. Heck, investors can even choose to completely ignore the stock market’s short-run quotations and instead go into their initial investment planning to hold on for years and years regardless of the fluctuations in price that might occur next.

Today, we examine what would have happened over a twenty year holding period, had you decided back in 2005 to buy shares of Netflix Inc (NASD: NFLX) and simply hold through to today.

NFLX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/08/2005 $10,000



04/08/2005 $5,044,992



04/07/2025 End date: 04/07/2025 Start price/share: $1.72 End price/share: $867.83 Starting shares: 5,813.95 Ending shares: 5,813.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 50,355.23% Average annual return: 36.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,044,992.03

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 36.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $5,044,992.03 today (as of 04/07/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 50,355.23% (something to think about: how might NFLX shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You get recessions, you have stock market declines. If you don’t understand that’s going to happen, then you’re not ready, you won’t do well in the markets.” — Peter Lynch