“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

09/09/2025 End date: 09/09/2025 Start price/share: $180.03 End price/share: $181.80 Starting shares: 55.55 Ending shares: 55.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 0.98% Average annual return: 0.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,100.40

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 0.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,100.40 today (as of 09/09/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 0.98% (something to think about: how might GNRC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences. Calamitous drops do not scare them out of the game.” — Peter Lynch