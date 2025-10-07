“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

VZ 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/07/2020 $10,000



10/07/2020 $9,328



10/06/2025 End date: 10/06/2025 Start price/share: $59.61 End price/share: $41.44 Starting shares: 167.76 Ending shares: 225.13 Dividends reinvested/share: $13.06 Total return: -6.70% Average annual return: -1.38% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,328.78

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -1.38%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,328.78 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -6.70% (something to think about: how might VZ shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Verizon Communications Inc paid investors a total of $13.06/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.76/share, we calculate that VZ has a current yield of approximately 6.66%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.76 against the original $59.61/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 11.17%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt