“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.
|Start date:
|06/06/2005
|
|End date:
|06/04/2025
|Start price/share:
|$50.36
|End price/share:
|$491.29
|Starting shares:
|198.57
|Ending shares:
|302.91
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$73.77
|Total return:
|1,388.19%
|Average annual return:
|14.45%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$148,866.75
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $148,866.75 today (as of 06/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,388.19% (something to think about: how might NOC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Northrop Grumman Corp paid investors a total of $73.77/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.24/share, we calculate that NOC has a current yield of approximately 1.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.24 against the original $50.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.73%.
More investment wisdom to ponder:
“How many millionaires do you know who have become wealthy by investing in savings accounts? I rest my case.” — Robert Allen