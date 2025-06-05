One of the most important things investors can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how they approach their time horizon for an investment into a stock under consideration. Because immediately after buying shares of a given stock, investors will then be able to check on the day-to-day (and even minute-by-minute) market value. Some days the stock market will be up, other days down. These daily fluctuations can often distract from the long-term view. Today, we look at the result of a twenty year holding period for an investor who was considering Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE: NOC) back in 2005, bought the stock, ignored the market’s ups and downs, and simply held through to today.

NOC 20-Year Return Details Start date: 06/06/2005 $10,000



06/06/2005 $148,866



06/04/2025 End date: 06/04/2025 Start price/share: $50.36 End price/share: $491.29 Starting shares: 198.57 Ending shares: 302.91 Dividends reinvested/share: $73.77 Total return: 1,388.19% Average annual return: 14.45% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $148,866.75

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.45%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $148,866.75 today (as of 06/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,388.19% (something to think about: how might NOC shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Northrop Grumman Corp paid investors a total of $73.77/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 9.24/share, we calculate that NOC has a current yield of approximately 1.88%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 9.24 against the original $50.36/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.73%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

