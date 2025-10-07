“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

10/06/2025 End date: 10/06/2025 Start price/share: $323.62 End price/share: $131.50 Starting shares: 30.90 Ending shares: 30.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -59.37% Average annual return: -16.48% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $4,063.99

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -16.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $4,063.99 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -59.37% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis