“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Align Technology Inc (NASD: ALGN)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|10/07/2020
|
|End date:
|10/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$323.62
|End price/share:
|$131.50
|Starting shares:
|30.90
|Ending shares:
|30.90
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-59.37%
|Average annual return:
|-16.48%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$4,063.99
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -16.48%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $4,063.99 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -59.37% (something to think about: how might ALGN shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don’t realize it at the time.” — Shelby Davis