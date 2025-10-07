“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?
Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.
|Start date:
|10/07/2020
|
|End date:
|10/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$164.61
|End price/share:
|$219.73
|Starting shares:
|60.75
|Ending shares:
|60.75
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|33.49%
|Average annual return:
|5.95%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$13,350.72
As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,350.72 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 33.49% (something to think about: how might BA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher