“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a five year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) back in 2020: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full five year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 5 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

10/06/2025 End date: 10/06/2025 Start price/share: $164.61 End price/share: $219.73 Starting shares: 60.75 Ending shares: 60.75 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 33.49% Average annual return: 5.95% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,350.72

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.95%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $13,350.72 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 33.49% (something to think about: how might BA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher