“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

PFE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 10/07/2020 $10,000



10/06/2025 End date: 10/06/2025 Start price/share: $34.60 End price/share: $26.43 Starting shares: 289.02 Ending shares: 366.55 Dividends reinvested/share: $8.13 Total return: -3.12% Average annual return: -0.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,688.94

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,688.94 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -3.12% (something to think about: how might PFE shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Pfizer Inc paid investors a total of $8.13/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.72/share, we calculate that PFE has a current yield of approximately 6.51%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.72 against the original $34.60/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 18.82%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The right time for a company to finance its growth is not when it needs capital, but rather when the market is most receptive to providing capital.” — Michael Milken