“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|09/30/2015
|
|End date:
|09/29/2025
|Start price/share:
|$96.98
|End price/share:
|$73.90
|Starting shares:
|103.11
|Ending shares:
|132.61
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$28.40
|Total return:
|-2.00%
|Average annual return:
|-0.20%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$9,801.68
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $9,801.68 today (as of 09/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -2.00% (something to think about: how might SWK shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Stanley Black & Decker Inc paid investors a total of $28.40/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 3.32/share, we calculate that SWK has a current yield of approximately 4.49%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 3.32 against the original $96.98/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.63%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Behind every stock is a company. Find out what it’s doing.” — Peter Lynch