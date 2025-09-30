Investors can learn a lot from Warren Buffett, whose above quote teaches the importance of thinking about investment time horizon, and asking ourselves before buying any given stock: can we envision holding onto it for years — even a ten year holding period possibly?

Suppose a “buy-and-hold” investor was considering an investment into Dominos Pizza Inc. (NASD: DPZ) back in 2015: back then, such an investor may have been pondering this very same question. Had they answered “yes” to a full ten year investment time horizon and then actually held for these past 10 years, here’s how that investment would have turned out.

09/29/2025 End date: 09/29/2025 Start price/share: $107.91 End price/share: $434.41 Starting shares: 92.67 Ending shares: 103.39 Dividends reinvested/share: $35.85 Total return: 349.15% Average annual return: 16.20% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $44,917.81

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 16.20%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $44,917.81 today (as of 09/29/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 349.15% (something to think about: how might DPZ shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Beyond share price change, another component of DPZ’s total return these past 10 years has been the payment by Dominos Pizza Inc. of $35.85/share in dividends to shareholders. Automatic reinvestment of dividends can be a wonderful way to compound returns, and for the above calculations we presume that dividends are reinvested into additional shares of stock. (For the purpose of these calcuations, the closing price on ex-date is used).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 6.96/share, we calculate that DPZ has a current yield of approximately 1.60%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 6.96 against the original $107.91/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 1.48%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“I think you have to learn that there’s a company behind every stock, and that there’s only one real reason why stocks go up. Companies go from doing poorly to doing well or small companies grow to large companies.” — Peter Lynch