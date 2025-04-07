The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in lululemon athletica inc (NASD: LULU) back in 2015, holding through to today.

04/04/2025 End date: 04/04/2025 Start price/share: $66.41 End price/share: $263.70 Starting shares: 150.58 Ending shares: 150.58 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 297.08% Average annual return: 14.79% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $39,722.86

As we can see, the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 14.79%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $39,722.86 today (as of 04/04/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 297.08% (something to think about: how might LULU shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss