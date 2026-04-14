The long-term investment philosophy popularized by Warren Buffett encourages investors to think in decades, not quarters. In Buffett’s framing, an investor should be comfortable owning a high-quality business for at least five years, and ideally much longer, before committing capital. For investors who applied that mindset to Equinix Inc (NASD: EQIX) in 2006 and simply held on, the outcome has been striking.

Equinix, now one of the world’s leading data center real estate investment trusts (REITs), has benefited from powerful secular trends over the past two decades — including the rise of cloud computing, growth in internet traffic, and increasing demand for secure, interconnected digital infrastructure from enterprises and hyperscale cloud providers. Those trends, combined with Equinix’s network-dense, carrier-neutral business model, have translated into strong fundamental performance and substantial shareholder returns.

EQIX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/17/2006 $10,000



04/17/2006 $251,738



04/13/2026 End date: 04/13/2026 Start price/share: $56.78 End price/share: $1,056.84 Starting shares: 176.12 Ending shares: 238.11 Dividends reinvested/share: $149.21 Total return: 2,416.48% Average annual return: 17.50% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $251,738.25

As shown above, the twenty-year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.50%. This would have turned a $10,000 investment made 20 years ago into $251,738.25 today (as of 04/13/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 2,416.48%.

For context, over the same period a broad U.S. equity benchmark such as the S&P 500 (assuming dividends reinvested) delivered annualized returns in the high single digits to low double digits. Equinix’s 17.50% compound annual growth rate meaningfully outpaced that, illustrating the potential impact of identifying a structural winner in a growing, infrastructure-like niche of the technology ecosystem.

Equinix’s business model, focused on highly interconnected colocation data centers, has historically produced resilient cash flows supported by long-term customer contracts, escalator clauses, and high switching costs. The company’s evolution into a global platform with hundreds of data centers across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific has been funded through a combination of retained cash flow, debt, and equity, while still returning a growing stream of dividends to shareholders. Against that backdrop, the past 20 years of returns offer investors a case study in how durable competitive advantages and recurring revenue can compound over time.

Notice that Equinix Inc paid investors a total of $149.21/share in dividends over the 20-year holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Equinix converted to a REIT structure in 2015, which increased its emphasis on returning cash to shareholders via regular dividends, subject to the distribution requirements that apply to REITs. Since initiating its dividend, the company has built a track record of consistent and, over time, rising payouts, reflecting growth in funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted FFO driven by strong demand for capacity, pricing power in key markets, and disciplined capital allocation.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 20.64/share, we calculate that EQIX has a current yield of approximately 1.95%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 20.64 against the original $56.78/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.43%.

For an investor who bought in 2006, that means the cash income generated today, relative to the initial price paid per share, has more than tripled on a percentage basis, before factoring in any potential future dividend growth. While the current yield may appear modest compared with higher-yielding REIT segments, Equinix’s total return profile over the past two decades has been driven by a blend of dividend growth and substantial capital appreciation.

It is important to note that the path from 2006 to 2026 was not linear. EQIX shares have experienced multiple periods of volatility, including during the global financial crisis, the European debt crisis, and episodes of concern around technology valuations and interest-rate sensitivity in REITs. A buy-and-hold investor needed to tolerate drawdowns along the way. The ultimate outcome underscores how, for a structurally advantaged business, remaining invested through market cycles can be more impactful than attempting to time entries and exits.

Looking ahead, investors considering whether the next 20 years could echo the last must grapple with questions around capacity additions, competition from hyperscale cloud providers’ own facilities, power and land constraints in key metros, and the capital intensity required to support edge computing and artificial intelligence workloads. At the same time, the digitization of the global economy, continued growth in data traffic, and the increasing need for secure, neutral interconnection hubs all remain multi-year themes that could support the company’s strategic position.

None of this guarantees that future returns will match those of the past, and investors should carefully assess valuation, risk tolerance, and portfolio construction considerations. Still, Equinix’s 20-year performance profile is a reminder of how a single high-quality, compounder-type business can materially influence long-term wealth creation when held with the kind of multi-decade perspective that Buffett advocates.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth