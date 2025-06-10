“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a two-decade holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Hartford Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: HIG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a two-decade investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|06/13/2005
|
|End date:
|06/11/2025
|Start price/share:
|$74.24
|End price/share:
|$124.37
|Starting shares:
|134.70
|Ending shares:
|208.04
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$22.50
|Total return:
|158.75%
|Average annual return:
|4.87%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$25,893.76
The above analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.87%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $25,893.76 today (as of 06/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 158.75% (something to think about: how might HIG shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Hartford Insurance Group Inc paid investors a total of $22.50/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.08/share, we calculate that HIG has a current yield of approximately 1.67%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.08 against the original $74.24/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.25%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Value investing requires a great deal of hard work, unusually strict discipline, and a long-term investment horizon. Few are willing and able to devote sufficient time and effort to become value investors, and only a fraction of those have the proper mind-set to succeed.” — Seth Klarman