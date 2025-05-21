“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

This inspiring quote from Warren Buffett teaches us the importance of considering our investment time horizon when approaching any given investment: Could we envision ourselves holding the stock we are considering for many years? Even a five year holding period potentially?

For “buy-and-hold” investors taking a long-term view, what’s important isn’t the short-term stock market fluctuations that will inevitably occur, but what happens over the long haul. Looking back 5 years to 2020, investors considering an investment into shares of Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) may have been pondering this very question and thinking about their potential investment result over a full five year time horizon. Here’s how that would have worked out.

BA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/21/2020 $10,000



05/21/2020 $14,939



05/20/2025 End date: 05/20/2025 Start price/share: $139.00 End price/share: $207.67 Starting shares: 71.94 Ending shares: 71.94 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 49.40% Average annual return: 8.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $14,939.81

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 8.36%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $14,939.81 today (as of 05/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 49.40% (something to think about: how might BA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Value investing means really asking what are the best values, and not assuming that because something looks expensive that it is, or assuming that because a stock is down in price and trades at low multiples that it is a bargain.” — Bill Miller