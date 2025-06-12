“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a five year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) back in 2020. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

KIM 5-Year Return Details



06/11/2025 End date: 06/11/2025 Start price/share: $13.76 End price/share: $20.99 Starting shares: 726.74 Ending shares: 894.99 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.27 Total return: 87.86% Average annual return: 13.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $18,785.86

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.44%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $18,785.86 today (as of 06/11/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 87.86% (something to think about: how might KIM shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Kimco Realty Corp paid investors a total of $4.27/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that KIM has a current yield of approximately 4.76%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $13.76/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 34.59%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“The most important thing about an investment philosophy is that you have one.” — David Booth