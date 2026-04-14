One of the most important disciplines investors can take from Warren Buffett is the way he approaches time horizon. Immediately after buying shares of a stock, investors can monitor its value tick by tick. Some days the broader equity market will be higher, other days lower, and individual holdings can be even more volatile. These short-term fluctuations can easily distract from the long-term compounding that ultimately drives wealth creation.

This article examines the result of a decade-long holding period for an investor who considered Erie Indemnity Co. (NASD: ERIE) back in 2016, purchased the shares, ignored interim price swings, and simply held the position through to today, reinvesting all dividends along the way.

ERIE 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/14/2016 $10,000



04/14/2016 $35,303



04/13/2026 End date: 04/13/2026 Start price/share: $92.25 End price/share: $261.29 Starting shares: 108.40 Ending shares: 135.06 Dividends reinvested/share: $44.24 Total return: 252.91% Average annual return: 13.44% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $35,303.05

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 13.44%. That transformed a $10,000 investment made 10 years ago into $35,303.05 today (as of 04/13/2026). On a total return basis, that is a gain of 252.91%. For context, over the same period the S&P 500 index delivered a lower, though still robust, annualized total return, underscoring that ERIE has been a meaningful outperformer for long-term shareholders. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

The additional 26.66 shares accumulated over the period (ending share count of 135.06 versus the starting 108.40) highlight the role that dividend reinvestment plays in compounding. Without reinvestment, the investor would still own only the original 108.40 shares, and the ending portfolio value would be materially lower. In other words, part of the 252.91% total return reflects not just price appreciation, but the incremental earnings power purchased with each reinvested dividend.

Many income-oriented investors refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Erie Indemnity Co., investors have received $44.24 per share in dividends over the 10 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven by both share price appreciation and the cash distributions received. For this analysis, those distributions are assumed to be reinvested — that is, used to purchase additional shares of ERIE at the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $5.85 per share, we calculate that ERIE has a current yield of approximately 2.24%. Another useful metric is “yield on cost” — expressing the current annualized dividend of $5.85 against the original $92.25 per share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.43%, illustrating how, as dividends grow over time, an investor’s cash income stream can represent a rising percentage of the original capital deployed.

Erie Indemnity serves as the managing attorney-in-fact for the Erie Insurance Exchange, a reciprocal insurance exchange that provides auto, home, and commercial insurance across a number of U.S. states. As a result, ERIE offers investors a hybrid profile: exposure to the property and casualty insurance industry’s underwriting cycle, coupled with a relatively steady stream of fee-based income from management services. Historically, this business model has supported consistent profitability, regular dividend payments, and periodic special dividends when capital levels permit.

Over the 2016‑2026 period, ERIE navigated a challenging backdrop that included an extended low-interest-rate environment, rising loss costs in personal and commercial lines, and increased competitive intensity in U.S. auto insurance. The fact that shareholders still realized a double-digit annualized total return, despite these headwinds, reflects the company’s ability to grow its managed premium base, maintain underwriting discipline, and continue returning capital to shareholders through an increasing dividend stream.

Of course, the path was not linear. ERIE’s share price experienced bouts of volatility, particularly during periods of broader market stress such as the onset of the COVID‑19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequent shifts in interest-rate expectations. Long-term holders who were willing to look through these episodes and focus on fundamentals — premium growth, combined ratios, fee income, and capital strength — were rewarded. The 10-year outcome underscores the importance of aligning holding periods with business cycles rather than with daily price action.

Looking ahead, the same questions that faced investors a decade ago remain relevant today: How might ERIE’s fee-based model perform through the next insurance pricing cycle? How will claims inflation, regulatory developments, and competitive dynamics affect underwriting margins? And can management continue its long-standing record of dividend growth? While no one can predict the next 10 years with precision, the historical record demonstrates how a consistent, shareholder-friendly capital allocation policy and resilient business model can translate into attractive long-term returns.

Another great investment quote to consider:

“Markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent.” — John Maynard Keynes