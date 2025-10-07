The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

C 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/07/2005 $10,000



10/07/2005 $3,370



10/06/2025 End date: 10/06/2025 Start price/share: $454.10 End price/share: $98.05 Starting shares: 22.02 Ending shares: 34.34 Dividends reinvested/share: $74.15 Total return: -66.33% Average annual return: -5.29% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $3,370.22

As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $3,370.22 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -66.33% (something to think about: how might C shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Citigroup Inc paid investors a total of $74.15/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that C has a current yield of approximately 2.45%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $454.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.54%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell