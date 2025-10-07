“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|10/07/2005
|
|End date:
|10/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$454.10
|End price/share:
|$98.05
|Starting shares:
|22.02
|Ending shares:
|34.34
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$74.15
|Total return:
|-66.33%
|Average annual return:
|-5.29%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$3,370.22
As we can see, the twenty year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.29%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $3,370.22 today (as of 10/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -66.33% (something to think about: how might C shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Citigroup Inc paid investors a total of $74.15/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2.4/share, we calculate that C has a current yield of approximately 2.45%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2.4 against the original $454.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.54%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell