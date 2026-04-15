The Warren Buffett quote above is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a two-decade period, and how might it navigate recessions, industry disruption, and changes in consumer behavior?

In the mid-2000s, Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM) was best known for its namesake kitchenware brand and the Pottery Barn and West Elm retail concepts. Since then, the company has evolved into a diversified home and lifestyle retailer with a significant e-commerce presence, a growing portfolio of direct-to-consumer brands, and a history of returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

Today, we look backwards in time to 2006, and examine what happened to investors who asked that long-term question about Williams Sonoma and held on. The table below details the outcome for a hypothetical investor who committed $10,000 to WSM on 04/17/2006 and simply reinvested all dividends over a 20-year holding period.

WSM 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/17/2006 $10,000



04/17/2006 $146,488



04/14/2026 End date: 04/14/2026 Start price/share: $20.85 End price/share: $193.84 Starting shares: 479.62 Ending shares: 755.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $17.91 Total return: 1,363.89% Average annual return: 14.36% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $146,488.07

The analysis shows the two-decade investment result worked out strongly, with an annualized rate of return of 14.36%. This would have turned a $10,000 investment made 20 years ago into $146,488.07 as of 04/14/2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 1,363.89%. By comparison, long-run U.S. equity market returns have historically averaged closer to 8% to 10% annually, underscoring how a successful individual stock selection can compound capital over time.

For context, that 20-year span captures several major stress tests for the business and its shareholders: the 2008–2009 global financial crisis, the long post-crisis expansion, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the surge in home-related spending that followed, and the subsequent normalization in demand as interest rates rose. Over that period, Williams Sonoma invested heavily in its omni-channel capabilities, built a sizable direct-to-consumer e-commerce business, and repositioned its portfolio more toward higher-margin, design-led brands such as West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids and Teen. Those strategic shifts helped support earnings growth and, ultimately, shareholder returns.

Notice that Williams Sonoma Inc paid investors a total of $17.91 per share in dividends over the 20-year holding period, marking a second component of total return beyond share price appreciation alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment, and for this exercise the closing price on the ex-dividend date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend.

Dividends have also been an important signaling tool in the Williams Sonoma story. The company has regularly raised its quarterly payout over time, and in recent years has combined that with opportunistic share repurchases. Together, those capital-return policies have increased each remaining shareholder’s claim on the company’s earnings and cash flows. While dividends do not guarantee future performance, they can indicate management’s confidence in the durability of the underlying business model.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.04 per share, we calculate that WSM has a current yield of approximately 1.57%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is “yield on cost” — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of $3.04 against the original $20.85 per-share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 7.53%.

That 7.53% yield on cost illustrates a key benefit of patient ownership in a business that grows its payout over time. For the 2006 investor, the stock’s current dividend stream alone now provides an annual cash return, relative to the original capital committed, that is meaningfully higher than many fixed-income yields, before considering any further changes in the share price.

Of course, no retrospective analysis should be read as a forecast. Future returns for Williams Sonoma or any other equity will depend on a host of factors that cannot be known with certainty in advance, including consumer confidence, housing market conditions, competitive dynamics in home furnishings, input costs, and management’s capital-allocation decisions. Valuation at the starting point also matters: the 2006 entry price of $20.85 may not be comparable to today’s multiple of earnings or cash flow. Investors considering WSM now must evaluate the current risk/reward profile on its own merits.

Nonetheless, the historical record shows how a combination of earnings growth, disciplined capital returns, and time can work together to generate substantial wealth for shareholders willing to hold through volatility. The period studied includes several sharp drawdowns in the stock and periods of underperformance versus the broader market. Sticking with the position required a long-term mindset and a willingness to tolerate short-term uncertainty.

Another practical lesson from this example is the impact of systematic dividend reinvestment. By automatically using cash dividends to buy additional shares, investors can take advantage of market fluctuations, accumulating more shares when prices are temporarily depressed and fewer when prices are elevated. Over multi-decade horizons, that discipline can meaningfully enhance total return, particularly in companies that both grow and sustain their payouts.

As with any single-stock case study, diversification remains essential. Even strong brands in attractive categories are exposed to company-specific risks, from supply-chain disruptions to execution missteps. Many investors therefore choose to combine selective individual holdings such as WSM with broad index exposure, blending the potential for excess return with the resilience of a diversified core.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle

For some investors, the Williams Sonoma story underscores the potential rewards of finding a “needle” — a high-quality company that compounds value over long stretches of time. For others, it simply highlights what is possible in equities as an asset class, reinforcing Bogle’s argument for broad, low-cost diversification while still appreciating the power of patience, reinvestment, and a disciplined time horizon.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator. All return figures are hypothetical, do not include any taxes, transaction costs, or other fees, and are presented for illustrative and educational purposes only. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.]