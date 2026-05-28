A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) produced a positive result, but the composition of that return matters. Over the period from 05/30/2006 to 05/27/2026, price appreciation was only part of the story. Dividends and dividend reinvestment played a central role in lifting the ending value of the investment, illustrating a familiar pattern for mature consumer staples stocks: modest capital gains can still translate into meaningful total returns when cash distributions are consistently returned to work.

Clorox is widely followed as a defensive household-products company, and its long-term shareholder return profile reflects that positioning. Businesses in this category often offer steadier cash generation and income potential than faster-growing sectors, but they can also deliver more moderate compounded returns over long stretches, particularly when starting valuations are already elevated.

CLX 20-Year Return Details

CLX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/30/2006 $10,000



05/30/2006 $27,886



05/27/2026 End date: 05/27/2026 Start price/share: $62.73 End price/share: $97.11 Starting shares: 159.41 Ending shares: 287.23 Dividends reinvested/share: $65.48 Total return: 178.93% Average annual return: 5.26% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $27,886.20

A $10,000 investment in CLX made on 05/30/2006 would have grown to $27,886.20 by 05/27/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 178.93% and an annualized return of 5.26%. The result is respectable, but not solely because the stock price moved sharply higher. In fact, the share price rose from $62.73 to $97.11 over the period, while the share count increased from 159.41 to 287.23 through dividend reinvestment.

That distinction is important. For a stock like Clorox, long-term total return can diverge meaningfully from price return. Investors who focus only on the change in the quote may understate what the business actually distributed over time and how those distributions compounded when reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Over the past 20 years, Clorox Co paid $65.48 per share in dividends, and the analysis assumes those dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That reinvestment increased the investor’s share count by roughly 80% over the holding period, from 159.41 shares to 287.23 shares.

In practical terms, the long-term CLX outcome was driven by two sources:

Moderate stock price appreciation over 20 years

Substantial cumulative dividend income, compounded through reinvestment

This is a useful reminder of how dividend stocks often work in real portfolios. When underlying business growth is steady rather than rapid, reinvested cash distributions can account for a large share of the total shareholder return.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.96 per share, CLX has a current yield of approximately 5.11%. Another way to frame that payout is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price of $62.73 per share. On that basis, the yield on cost works out to about 8.15%.

Yield on cost can be informative when reviewing a long-held position because it shows how income generated by the investment has grown relative to the initial capital committed. It is less useful, however, as a valuation tool for new purchases. A prospective buyer must evaluate the stock based on the current price, current yield, earnings power, cash flow, and competitive position rather than the historical cost basis of an earlier investor.

Key Takeaways From a 20-Year Holding Period

Several conclusions stand out from Clorox’s 20-year buy-and-hold performance:

Total return matters more than price return alone. CLX delivered much more than its price chart would suggest once dividends were included.

CLX delivered much more than its price chart would suggest once dividends were included. Dividend reinvestment materially changed the outcome. The increase in share count was a major contributor to ending value.

The increase in share count was a major contributor to ending value. Business quality does not automatically translate into high annualized returns. Even durable consumer staples companies can produce only mid-single-digit compounded returns if growth is modest or the entry valuation is demanding.

Even durable consumer staples companies can produce only mid-single-digit compounded returns if growth is modest or the entry valuation is demanding. Time horizon can smooth short-term volatility, but it does not eliminate the importance of starting price. Long holding periods reward patience, yet valuation discipline still influences long-run results.

Clorox remains a useful case study in the economics of a dividend-oriented buy-and-hold investment. The shares generated a positive long-term outcome, but the return profile was shaped more by steady capital returns than by outsized price appreciation. For investors evaluating similar stocks, that is often the central question: not whether the business can pay a dividend, but whether earnings, cash generation, and reinvestment opportunities are strong enough to support durable compounding over the next decade and beyond.

“The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine.” — Warren Buffett