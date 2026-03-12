The Buffett quote above is timeless, and brings into focus the question of time horizon that any investor should address before purchasing a stock. Behind every stock is an actual business; the key question for long-term shareholders is what that business might look like over a multi-decade period, across cycles, technological change, and management transitions.

In that spirit, it is instructive to look backwards. Below, we examine what happened to investors who, in 2006, bought and held Lam Research Corp (NASD: LRCX) for 20 years, reinvesting dividends along the way. Lam Research is a leading supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry, with a particular focus on etch and deposition tools used in advanced logic and memory manufacturing. As demand for computing power, data storage, and connectivity has expanded over the last two decades, the capital intensity of chipmaking has risen dramatically, benefiting well-positioned equipment vendors such as Lam Research.

Against that industry backdrop, the company has compounded shareholder value at a remarkable rate.

LRCX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/13/2006 $10,000



03/13/2006 $617,762



03/11/2026 End date: 03/11/2026 Start price/share: $4.17 End price/share: $218.87 Starting shares: 2,398.08 Ending shares: 2,820.68 Dividends reinvested/share: $5.85 Total return: 6,073.62% Average annual return: 22.89% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $617,762.28

Over this 20-year period, the investment result for long-term Lam Research shareholders was exceptional, with an annualized rate of return of 22.89%. That level of compounding would have turned a $10,000 investment made in March 2006 into $617,762.28 by March 11, 2026. On a total return basis, that is a gain of 6,073.62%. These figures assume that dividends were reinvested and that the investor held through multiple semiconductor cycles, including the 2008–2009 financial crisis, the 2018–2019 memory downturn, the COVID-19 pandemic, and subsequent periods of volatility. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

For context, that performance substantially exceeded broad U.S. equity benchmarks over the same horizon. The S&P 500 Index, for example, delivered a meaningfully lower annualized total return over this period, underscoring both the power and the risk of concentrated exposure to a structurally advantaged industry such as semiconductor equipment.

Many investors are reluctant to own any stock that does not pay a dividend. In the case of Lam Research Corp, investors received $5.85 per share in dividends over the 20-year span examined above. Lam initiated a regular quarterly dividend in 2014 and has increased the payout over time as free cash flow and balance-sheet strength have allowed. Total return was therefore driven not only by share price appreciation, but also by the cash dividends received and how those dividends were deployed.

For the purposes of this analysis, dividends are assumed to be reinvested — that is, used to purchase additional shares of LRCX on the dividend’s ex-dividend date, at that day’s closing price. This reinvestment policy explains why ending share count (2,820.68) is higher than starting share count (2,398.08). Over long horizons, the incremental shares acquired through reinvestment can materially enhance the compounding effect, particularly in periods when share prices are temporarily depressed.

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.04 per share, we calculate that LRCX has a current indicated yield of approximately 0.48%. Lam Research is therefore not a high-yield equity; most of the historical return has come from earnings growth and multiple expansion rather than from income. However, for long-term shareholders, a useful metric is “yield on cost” — the current annual dividend expressed as a percentage of the original purchase price. In this case, comparing the $1.04 annualized dividend with the $4.17 per-share purchase price in 2006 results in a yield on cost of approximately 11.51%.

Put differently, an investor who bought shares in 2006 and simply held them now receives, in annual dividends alone, more than 11% of their original purchase price every year, before considering any potential future dividend increases. That is one illustration of how long-term ownership of a growing business can transform a modest initial cash outlay into a substantial income stream, even when the stock’s current yield appears low to new buyers.

It is also worth noting that Lam Research operates in a structurally cyclical sector. Semiconductor capital spending tends to oscillate with end-demand for PCs, smartphones, cloud infrastructure, and emerging applications such as artificial intelligence and automotive electronics. Over the last two decades, Lam has navigated these cycles by investing in research and development, focusing on critical process steps in advanced manufacturing nodes, and returning capital to shareholders through both dividends and share repurchases. Those strategic choices have contributed meaningfully to the long-run total return profile reflected in the figures above.

Looking ahead, no one can say with certainty how LRCX shares will perform over the next 20 years. The company will face competitive pressures, technology transitions, and macroeconomic swings. At the same time, secular drivers for semiconductor content — including cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G and beyond, and the proliferation of connected devices — suggest that leading equipment providers may continue to occupy strategically important positions in the global technology supply chain. For long-term investors, the Lam Research case study underlines the importance of aligning time horizon with the underlying economics of the businesses owned.

Here is one more notable investment quote before you go:

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch