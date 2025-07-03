Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

— Warren Buffett

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

NVDA 5-Year Return Details
Start date: 07/06/2020
$10,000

07/06/2020		 $160,324

07/02/2025
End date: 07/02/2025
Start price/share: $9.84
End price/share: $157.25
Starting shares: 1,016.26
Ending shares: 1,019.56
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.11
Total return: 1,503.25%
Average annual return: 74.34%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $160,324.95

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 74.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $160,324.95 today (as of 07/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,503.25% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.11/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $9.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.30%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:
“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell