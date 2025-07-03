“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into NVIDIA Corp (NASD: NVDA)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

NVDA 5-Year Return Details Start date: 07/06/2020 $10,000



07/06/2020 $160,324



07/02/2025 End date: 07/02/2025 Start price/share: $9.84 End price/share: $157.25 Starting shares: 1,016.26 Ending shares: 1,019.56 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.11 Total return: 1,503.25% Average annual return: 74.34% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $160,324.95

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 74.34%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $160,324.95 today (as of 07/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 1,503.25% (something to think about: how might NVDA shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that NVIDIA Corp paid investors a total of $0.11/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .04/share, we calculate that NVDA has a current yield of approximately 0.03%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .04 against the original $9.84/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.30%.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“When everyone is going right, look left.” — Sam Zell