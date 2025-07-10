“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|07/06/2015
|
|End date:
|07/02/2025
|Start price/share:
|$2.47
|End price/share:
|$138.52
|Starting shares:
|4,048.58
|Ending shares:
|4,048.58
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|5,508.10%
|Average annual return:
|49.60%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$560,837.02
As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 49.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $560,837.02 today (as of 07/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5,508.10% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham