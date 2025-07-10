Photo credit: commons.wikimedia.org

“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASD: AMD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

AMD 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 07/06/2015
$10,000

07/06/2015		   $560,837

07/02/2025
End date: 07/02/2025
Start price/share: $2.47
End price/share: $138.52
Starting shares: 4,048.58
Ending shares: 4,048.58
Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00
Total return: 5,508.10%
Average annual return: 49.60%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $560,837.02

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 49.60%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $560,837.02 today (as of 07/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 5,508.10% (something to think about: how might AMD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“People who invest make money for themselves; people who speculate make money for their brokers.” — Benjamin Graham