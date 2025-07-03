“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Charter Communications Inc (NASD: CHTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

07/02/2025 End date: 07/02/2025 Start price/share: $526.29 End price/share: $412.26 Starting shares: 19.00 Ending shares: 19.00 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -21.67% Average annual return: -4.77% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,835.08

As we can see, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.77%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,835.08 today (as of 07/02/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -21.67% (something to think about: how might CHTR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another great investment quote to think about:

“If you have trouble imagining a 20% loss in the stock market, you shouldn’t be in stocks.” — John Bogle