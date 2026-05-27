“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment than short-term price swings. In the case of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), a decade-long buy-and-hold investment produced a strong total return, driven primarily by share price appreciation and supplemented by dividend reinvestment. The result illustrates how long-duration equity returns are shaped by compounding, capital allocation, and the economics of the underlying business.

Loews is a diversified holding company with interests spanning insurance, energy infrastructure, and hospitality. That structure tends to produce a different return profile from a pure-play operating company: performance is influenced not only by the earnings of its subsidiaries, but also by management’s capital deployment decisions, balance sheet discipline, and the market’s valuation of conglomerate-style businesses. Over the period reviewed here, shareholders benefited from that combination.

Loews 10-Year Return at a Glance

L 10-Year Return Details Start date: 05/27/2016 $10,000



05/27/2016 $28,096



05/26/2026 End date: 05/26/2026 Start price/share: $40.65 End price/share: $109.09 Starting shares: 246.00 Ending shares: 257.49 Dividends reinvested/share: $2.52 Total return: 180.89% Average annual return: 10.88% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $28,096.68

A $10,000 investment in Loews shares on 05/27/2016 would have grown to $28,096.68 by 05/26/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That translates into a total return of 180.89% and an annualized return of 10.88%. Stated differently, the investment nearly tripled over the period, with compounding doing much of the work in the later years. These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return?

The return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $40.65 to $109.09 per share.

the stock rose from $40.65 to $109.09 per share. Dividend reinvestment: investors received $2.52 per share in cumulative dividends over the holding period, which increased the share count from 246.00 to 257.49 shares.

In Loews’ case, capital gains were the dominant contributor. That is consistent with the company’s profile: Loews has historically offered a modest dividend yield and has often relied more heavily on retained capital, subsidiary cash flows, and share repurchases than on a high-cash-distribution model. For long-term holders, the implication is straightforward: most of the investment case has rested on business value creation and disciplined capital allocation rather than income alone.

How Dividend Reinvestment Affected the Outcome

Dividend reinvestment had a measurable, though secondary, effect on the final result. Because dividends were used to buy additional shares on each reinvestment date, the investor ended the period with more shares than they started with. That higher share count then participated in subsequent price appreciation.

This is a useful reminder that total return and price return are not the same thing. Even when a stock carries a relatively low yield, reinvested dividends can modestly enhance long-run performance by increasing ownership over time. In a higher-yielding equity, that effect can be much more pronounced; in Loews, it was additive but not the core driver.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.25 per share, L currently yields approximately 0.23% at the stated ending share price. Measured against the original purchase price of $40.65, that same annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of roughly 0.57%.

Yield on cost can be a useful retrospective measure, but it has limits. It describes how the current dividend compares with the original entry price; it does not indicate what a new investor would earn on capital committed today. For evaluation in the present, the current yield and the company’s ability to grow intrinsic value remain more relevant.

Key Takeaways From This 10-Year Loews Investment

Loews delivered a strong long-term total return: 180.89% over 10 years.

180.89% over 10 years. The annualized return was 10.88%: enough to turn $10,000 into more than $28,000 with reinvestment.

enough to turn $10,000 into more than $28,000 with reinvestment. Most of the gain came from price appreciation: the dividend contribution was positive, but relatively modest.

the dividend contribution was positive, but relatively modest. The result highlights the value of time horizon: long holding periods can allow compounding and business performance to outweigh short-term market volatility.

For Loews, the decade-long outcome underscores an important distinction in equity analysis: a low current dividend yield does not preclude strong total returns. In some businesses, especially diversified holding companies with conservative financial profiles, shareholder value may compound primarily through asset growth, cash generation, repurchases, and disciplined deployment of capital. Over this period, that model worked well.