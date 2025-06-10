“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A key lesson we can learn from Warren Buffett, is about how to think about a potential stock investment in the context of a long-term time horizon. Every investor in a stock has a choice: bite our fingernails over the short-term ups and downs that are inevitable with the stock market, or, zero in on stocks we are comfortable to simply buy and hold for the long haul — maybe even a five year holding period. Heck, investors can even choose to completely ignore the stock market’s short-run quotations and instead go into their initial investment planning to hold on for years and years regardless of the fluctuations in price that might occur next.

Today, we examine what would have happened over a five year holding period, had you decided back in 2020 to buy shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASD: ODFL) and simply hold through to today.

ODFL 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/15/2020 $10,000



06/15/2020 $20,467



06/12/2025 End date: 06/12/2025 Start price/share: $81.09 End price/share: $162.41 Starting shares: 123.32 Ending shares: 126.01 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.55 Total return: 104.66% Average annual return: 15.42% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,467.47

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 15.42%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $20,467.47 today (as of 06/12/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 104.66% (something to think about: how might ODFL shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Many investors out there refuse to own any stock that lacks a dividend; in the case of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., investors have received $3.55/share in dividends these past 5 years examined in the exercise above. This means total return was driven not just by share price, but also by the dividends received (and what the investor did with those dividends). For this exercise, what we’ve done with the dividends is to assume they are reinvestted — i.e. used to purchase additional shares (the calculations use closing price on ex-date).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.12/share, we calculate that ODFL has a current yield of approximately 0.69%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.12 against the original $81.09/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.85%.

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“It’s not whether you’re right or wrong that’s important, but how much money you make when you’re right and how much you lose when you’re wrong.” — George Soros