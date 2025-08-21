“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a ten year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) back in 2015. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

CF 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/21/2015 $10,000



08/21/2015 $19,062



08/20/2025 End date: 08/20/2025 Start price/share: $59.52 End price/share: $85.43 Starting shares: 168.01 Ending shares: 223.20 Dividends reinvested/share: $14.10 Total return: 90.68% Average annual return: 6.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $19,062.03

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 6.66%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $19,062.03 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 90.68% (something to think about: how might CF shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that CF Industries Holdings Inc paid investors a total of $14.10/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that CF has a current yield of approximately 2.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $59.52/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.93%.

Another great investment quote to think about:

“Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.” — Warren Buffett