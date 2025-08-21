The investment philosophy practiced by Warren Buffett calls for investors to take a long-term horizon when making an investment, such as a ten year holding period (or even longer), and reconsider making the investment in the first place if unable to envision holding the stock for at least five years. Today, we look at how such a long-term strategy would have done for investors in Hologic Inc (NASD: HOLX) back in 2015, holding through to today.

HOLX 10-Year Return Details Start date: 08/21/2015 $10,000



08/21/2015 $17,298



08/20/2025 End date: 08/20/2025 Start price/share: $39.74 End price/share: $68.76 Starting shares: 251.64 Ending shares: 251.64 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 73.02% Average annual return: 5.63% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $17,298.29

As shown above, the ten year investment result worked out well, with an annualized rate of return of 5.63%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $17,298.29 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 73.02% (something to think about: how might HOLX shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“The ideal business is one that earns very high returns on capital and that keeps using lots of capital at those high returns. That becomes a compounding machine.” — Warren Buffett