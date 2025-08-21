The wisdom of Warren Buffett reflects a value-based philosophy about investing that says investors are buying shares in a business, and encourages strategic thinking about investment time horizon. Before placing a buy order for a stock, a great question we can ask is whether we would still be comfortable making the investment if we couldn’t sell it for many years?

A “buy-and-hold” approach may call for a time horizon that spans a long period of time — maybe even lasting for a twenty year holding period. Suppose such a “buy-and-hold” investor had looked into buying shares of Texas Instruments Inc. (NASD: TXN) back in 2005. Let’s take a look at how such an investment would have worked out for that buy-and-hold investor:

08/20/2025 End date: 08/20/2025 Start price/share: $31.95 End price/share: $200.77 Starting shares: 312.99 Ending shares: 497.02 Dividends reinvested/share: $43.38 Total return: 897.86% Average annual return: 12.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $99,705.47

The above analysis shows the twenty year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 12.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $99,705.47 today (as of 08/20/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 897.86% (something to think about: how might TXN shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Texas Instruments Inc. paid investors a total of $43.38/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 5.44/share, we calculate that TXN has a current yield of approximately 2.71%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 5.44 against the original $31.95/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 8.48%.

“Cash combined with courage in a time of crisis is priceless.” — Warren Buffett