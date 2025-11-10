“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|11/09/2020
|
|End date:
|11/06/2025
|Start price/share:
|$29.11
|End price/share:
|$17.56
|Starting shares:
|343.52
|Ending shares:
|447.43
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.19
|Total return:
|-21.43%
|Average annual return:
|-4.71%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$7,858.71
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,858.71 today (as of 11/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -21.43% (something to think about: how might DOC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Healthpeak Properties Inc paid investors a total of $6.19/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.22004/share, we calculate that DOC has a current yield of approximately 6.95%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.22004 against the original $29.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 23.87%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham