“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Healthpeak Properties Inc (NYSE: DOC)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

DOC 5-Year Return Details Start date: 11/09/2020 $10,000



11/09/2020 $7,858



11/06/2025 End date: 11/06/2025 Start price/share: $29.11 End price/share: $17.56 Starting shares: 343.52 Ending shares: 447.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $6.19 Total return: -21.43% Average annual return: -4.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,858.71

As shown above, the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -4.71%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $7,858.71 today (as of 11/06/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -21.43% (something to think about: how might DOC shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Healthpeak Properties Inc paid investors a total of $6.19/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.22004/share, we calculate that DOC has a current yield of approximately 6.95%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.22004 against the original $29.11/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 23.87%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“In the end, how your investments behave is much less important than how you behave.” — Benjamin Graham