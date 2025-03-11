The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

LVS 20-Year Return Details Start date: 03/11/2005 $10,000



03/11/2005 $15,215



03/10/2025 End date: 03/10/2025 Start price/share: $45.99 End price/share: $45.34 Starting shares: 217.44 Ending shares: 335.73 Dividends reinvested/share: $23.87 Total return: 52.22% Average annual return: 2.12% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $15,215.67

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $15,215.67 today (as of 03/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 52.22% (something to think about: how might LVS shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Las Vegas Sands Corp paid investors a total of $23.87/share in dividends over the 20 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1/share, we calculate that LVS has a current yield of approximately 2.21%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1 against the original $45.99/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 4.81%.

