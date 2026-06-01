“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period in Nucor Corp. (NYSE: NUE) produced a strong total return, illustrating how long-term results in a cyclical industrial stock can differ materially from the shorter-term volatility investors experience along the way. For an investor who bought Nucor shares on 06/01/2021, reinvested dividends, and held through 05/29/2026, the outcome was a gain from $10,000 to $24,355.50.

That performance reflects both share price appreciation and the compounding effect of dividend reinvestment. Nucor is not typically viewed as a high-yield stock, but over a multi-year period its regular cash distributions still contributed meaningfully to total return.

Nucor Five-Year Return Summary

NUE 5-Year Return Details Start date: 06/01/2021 $10,000



06/01/2021 $24,355



05/29/2026 End date: 05/29/2026 Start price/share: $110.74 End price/share: $250.00 Starting shares: 90.30 Ending shares: 97.44 Dividends reinvested/share: $10.33 Total return: 143.60% Average annual return: 19.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $24,355.50

The result was notably strong. A $10,000 investment in Nucor stock grew to $24,355.50 over the period, equivalent to a 143.60% total return and a 19.51% annualized return through 05/29/2026. These figures were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove Nucor’s Total Return?

Nucor’s five-year return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock price rose from $110.74 to $250.00.

the stock price rose from $110.74 to $250.00. Dividend reinvestment: investors received $10.33 per share in dividends over the period, and reinvesting those payments increased the share count from 90.30 to 97.44.

This is an important distinction. In capital-intensive, cyclical sectors such as steel, total return often depends on more than simply buying at one price and selling at another. Cash returned to shareholders can modestly improve share accumulation over time, particularly when distributions are reinvested during weaker periods.

How Dividend Reinvestment Changed the Outcome

Nucor paid a cumulative $10.33 per share in dividends during the holding period. On a standalone basis, that amount may not appear large relative to the stock price. However, when dividends are reinvested, they purchase additional shares, and those added shares participate in future price appreciation and future dividend payments.

That is why the ending share count rose from 90.30 to 97.44. The incremental shares helped lift the ending value beyond what price appreciation alone would have delivered. For return analysis over multiple years, this is why total return is generally the more informative measure than price return alone.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.24 per share, NUE has a current yield of approximately 0.90% using the $250.00 ending share price.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the same $2.24 dividend rate against the 06/01/2021 purchase price of $110.74, the yield on cost is approximately 2.02%.

Quick Take: Nucor turned $10,000 into $24,355.50 over five years with dividends reinvested.

Total return was 143.60%.

Annualized return was 19.51%.

Dividends increased the share count from 90.30 to 97.44.

At a $2.24 annualized dividend, current yield is about 0.90% and yield on cost is about 2.02%.

What This Five-Year Nucor Stock Performance Suggests

Nucor’s five-year stock performance underscores a broader point about long-term equity ownership: returns in industrial and materials companies can be highly path-dependent, but patient holding periods can still be rewarded when operational strength, capital discipline, and shareholder distributions align over time.

That does not mean future returns will resemble the last five years. It does mean that evaluating Nucor stock through a total return lens offers a clearer picture than focusing only on interim price volatility. For long-horizon analysis, entry price, dividend policy, reinvestment assumptions, and the durability of earnings through the cycle all matter.

One final investment observation is worth keeping in mind:

“All the opportunity in the world means nothing if you don’t actually pull the trigger.” — Sam Zell