“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year holding period can be a useful test of whether a dividend stock has created meaningful shareholder value through a full market cycle. For J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM), the answer is mixed. A hypothetical $10,000 investment made on 06/01/2016 and held through 05/29/2026, with dividends reinvested, would have grown to $10,883.01. That equates to a total return of 8.79% and an average annual return of 0.85%.

The result highlights an important distinction in long-term equity analysis: a company can continue paying and increasing dividends, yet still deliver muted overall returns if share-price performance fails to keep pace. In Smucker’s case, dividend income helped offset a lower ending share price, but it did not produce especially strong compounding over the full decade.

SJM 10-Year Return Details

SJM 10-Year Return Details Start date: 06/01/2016 $10,000



06/01/2016 $10,883



05/29/2026 End date: 05/29/2026 Start price/share: $129.72 End price/share: $103.20 Starting shares: 77.09 Ending shares: 105.42 Dividends reinvested/share: $37.64 Total return: 8.79% Average annual return: 0.85% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,883.01

Using the figures above, a decade-long investment in SJM produced a modest positive return, but one that substantially lagged what many investors expect from long-duration equity ownership. The ending value was supported primarily by reinvested dividends rather than capital appreciation. The stock began the period at $129.72 per share and ended at $103.20, meaning the share price itself declined over the 10-year span.

That dynamic matters because total return is the combination of two elements: price change and cash distributions. Smucker continued to return capital through dividends, and reinvestment increased the original share count from 77.09 shares to 105.42 shares. Without those reinvested payouts, the investment outcome would have been materially weaker.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

Smucker is generally viewed as a defensive consumer staples company, with brands spanning coffee, pet food, peanut butter, fruit spreads, and snack categories. Businesses of this type often attract income-oriented investors because demand tends to be relatively resilient across economic cycles. But defensiveness does not automatically translate into strong shareholder returns.

Over long periods, returns in consumer staples stocks are often shaped by three factors:

Organic earnings growth: steady volume, pricing, and mix improvements can support compounding.

steady volume, pricing, and mix improvements can support compounding. Valuation changes: a stock purchased at a rich multiple can deliver weak future returns even if operations remain stable.

a stock purchased at a rich multiple can deliver weak future returns even if operations remain stable. Dividend contribution: cash distributions can provide an important share of total return, especially when price appreciation is limited.

SJM’s 2016-to-2026 result suggests that dividend income was the principal offset to stagnant or negative price performance. That is not unusual in slower-growth staples businesses, particularly when margins, input costs, category competition, or acquisition execution weigh on investor sentiment.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $4.40 per share, SJM has a current yield of approximately 4.26% using the ending share price of $103.20. That headline yield may be attractive relative to the broader market, but it should be interpreted alongside earnings coverage, cash flow generation, balance-sheet priorities, and the company’s underlying growth profile.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price. Using the $129.72 starting share price, the current $4.40 annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of 3.28%.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how an income stream evolves over time, but it does not replace current valuation analysis. For a new investment decision, the relevant questions remain the stock’s current yield, expected dividend durability, and the total return implied by today’s price.

Key Takeaways

Total return over 10 years: 8.79%

8.79% Average annual return: 0.85%

0.85% Primary support for returns: dividends and dividend reinvestment

dividends and dividend reinvestment Share-price outcome: down from $129.72 to $103.20 over the period

down from $129.72 to $103.20 over the period Current annualized dividend rate: $4.40 per share

$4.40 per share Current indicated yield: approximately 4.26%

approximately 4.26% Yield on original cost basis: approximately 3.28%

The broader lesson is straightforward: a long holding period can smooth volatility, but it does not guarantee attractive compounding. Even among established dividend payers, entry valuation, business momentum, and capital allocation discipline all play a central role in determining whether patience is rewarded.

“The stock market is a device to transfer money from the impatient to the patient.” — Warren Buffett