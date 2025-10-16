The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.

MHK 20-Year Return Details Start date: 10/17/2005 $10,000



10/17/2005 $16,421



10/15/2025 End date: 10/15/2025 Start price/share: $77.68 End price/share: $127.45 Starting shares: 128.73 Ending shares: 128.73 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 64.07% Average annual return: 2.51% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,421.51

As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $16,421.51 today (as of 10/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 64.07% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros