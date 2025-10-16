“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a twenty year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a twenty year investment into the stock back in 2005.
|Start date:
|10/17/2005
|
|End date:
|10/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$77.68
|End price/share:
|$127.45
|Starting shares:
|128.73
|Ending shares:
|128.73
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|64.07%
|Average annual return:
|2.51%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$16,421.51
As shown above, the twenty year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 2.51%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 20 years ago into $16,421.51 today (as of 10/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 64.07% (something to think about: how might MHK shares perform over the next 20 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected.” — George Soros