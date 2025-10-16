The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a ten year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a ten year investment into the stock back in 2015.

10/16/2015 $50,592



10/15/2025 End date: 10/15/2025 Start price/share: $32.59 End price/share: $164.84 Starting shares: 306.84 Ending shares: 306.84 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 405.80% Average annual return: 17.59% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $50,592.89

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out exceptionally well, with an annualized rate of return of 17.59%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $50,592.89 today (as of 10/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 405.80% (something to think about: how might KEYS shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

“Your investor’s edge is not something you get from Wall Street experts. It’s something you already have. You can outperform the experts if you use your edge by investing in companies or industries you already understand.” — Peter Lynch