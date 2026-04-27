“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) has delivered a solid five-year total return for investors who bought shares in April 2021 and reinvested dividends. Over that holding period, the stock generated gains from both price appreciation and cash distributions, illustrating how total return can differ meaningfully from share price performance alone.

A long-term review is especially useful for restaurant operators such as Darden, whose results can be shaped by consumer spending, menu pricing, labor costs, commodity inflation, and unit-level execution across multiple brands. Darden operates large-scale full-service concepts including Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, making the stock a useful case study in how durable cash generation and dividend policy can support shareholder returns over time.

DRI 5-Year Return Summary

DRI 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/27/2021 $10,000



04/27/2021 $16,622



04/24/2026 End date: 04/24/2026 Start price/share: $142.66 End price/share: $201.06 Starting shares: 70.10 Ending shares: 82.66 Dividends reinvested/share: $26.08 Total return: 66.20% Average annual return: 10.71% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $16,622.34

The result is straightforward: a $10,000 investment in Darden Restaurants on 04/27/2021 would have grown to $16,622.34 by 04/24/2026, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a 66.20% total return, or 10.71% annualized. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove the Return

Darden’s five-year return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: the stock rose from $142.66 to $201.06.

the stock rose from $142.66 to $201.06. Dividend income: investors received $26.08 per share in dividends over the holding period, with the analysis assuming those cash payments were reinvested.

This distinction matters. Looking only at the starting and ending share price understates the full economic outcome. Reinvested dividends increased the share count from 70.10 shares to 82.66 shares, which in turn lifted the ending portfolio value. For dividend-paying equities, especially those held over multiple years, compounding through reinvestment can make a meaningful contribution to total return.

Dividend Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $6.00 per share, DRI has a current dividend yield of approximately 2.98%, using the end price of $201.06. Measured against the original purchase price of $142.66, that same annualized dividend represents a yield on cost of about 4.21%.

Yield on cost is not a valuation metric, but it is useful for illustrating how dividend growth and a favorable entry price can improve the income profile of a long-held position. Current yield describes what a new buyer receives at today’s price. Yield on cost describes what the original investor is now earning relative to the initial purchase price.

Why Darden Restaurants Matters as a Long-Term Holding

Darden is one of the larger publicly traded restaurant groups in the U.S., with a portfolio built around established casual and fine dining brands. That scale can matter in several ways: purchasing leverage, broad geographic reach, menu innovation, marketing efficiency, and the ability to absorb cost pressure more effectively than smaller operators. Over time, those advantages can support margins, cash flow, and dividend capacity.

At the same time, restaurant stocks remain sensitive to operating conditions. Key variables include same-restaurant sales trends, guest traffic, commodity and wage inflation, rent and occupancy costs, and the balance between pricing and demand elasticity. As a result, long-term returns in the sector often depend less on short-term sentiment and more on the durability of brand strength and execution through varying economic conditions.

Key Takeaways

Initial investment: $10,000

$10,000 Ending value: $16,622.34

$16,622.34 Total return: 66.20%

66.20% Annualized return: 10.71%

10.71% Total dividends paid per share: $26.08

$26.08 Current annualized dividend rate: $6.00 per share

The broader point is that Darden Restaurants stock rewarded patient ownership over this five-year period, and a meaningful portion of that outcome came from dividends and their reinvestment. For long-term equity analysis, total return remains the more complete measure than price change alone.

“The four most dangerous words in investing are: ‘this time it’s different.'” — Sir John Templeton