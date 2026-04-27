“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A 10-year buy-and-hold investment in NVR Inc. (NYSE: NVR) delivered a strong result. From April 27, 2016 through April 24, 2026, a $10,000 investment in NVR shares grew to $38,346.05, representing a total return of 283.61% and an annualized return of 14.39%.

That outcome illustrates the core logic behind long-term equity ownership: over extended holding periods, business performance and capital allocation typically matter more than short-term market volatility. In NVR’s case, the past decade rewarded patient shareholders, even though the homebuilding sector is cyclical and highly sensitive to interest rates, affordability, and broader economic conditions.

NVR 10-Year Return Details

NVR 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/27/2016 $10,000



04/27/2016 $38,346



04/24/2026 End date: 04/24/2026 Start price/share: $1,695.44 End price/share: $6,503.95 Starting shares: 5.90 Ending shares: 5.90 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 283.61% Average annual return: 14.39% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $38,346.05

What Drove NVR’s Long-Term Return?

NVR is one of the more distinctive companies in U.S. homebuilding. The company operates well-known brands including Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes, and it has historically emphasized a capital-light operating model built around controlling finished lots through options rather than owning large amounts of raw land outright. That approach can reduce balance-sheet risk and improve returns on capital relative to more land-intensive peers.

The 2016 to 2026 period also spanned several very different housing environments: a long expansion, the sharp but brief pandemic-era shock, an exceptionally strong housing market, and then a period of significantly higher mortgage rates. NVR still produced substantial shareholder value across that full cycle. That matters because it suggests the return was not simply the result of a single favorable year, but of an operating model that remained resilient under changing conditions.

Another important point is that NVR does not pay a dividend, which is reflected in the return table above. The entire 10-year outcome came from share price appreciation rather than income or dividend reinvestment. For a company like NVR, long-term shareholder returns have depended primarily on earnings growth, margin discipline, and capital allocation.

Key Takeaways From This Buy-and-Hold Example

NVR turned $10,000 into $38,346.05 over roughly 10 years.

The total return was 283.61%.

The annualized return was 14.39%.

No dividends were paid or reinvested during the period shown.

The result underscores how compounding can work when a high-quality business is held through multiple market cycles.

How to Interpret the Result

A 10-year return analysis is useful, but it should be interpreted carefully. It does not show the path of returns, interim drawdowns, or the valuation at the starting and ending points. A stock can deliver an attractive decade-long outcome while still experiencing substantial volatility along the way. That is especially true in housing-related equities, where investor sentiment can swing sharply with changes in mortgage rates, labor availability, construction costs, and consumer demand.

It is also worth separating business quality from starting valuation. Strong businesses can produce mediocre future returns if purchased at overly aggressive prices, while cyclical businesses can generate excellent returns when bought at more reasonable valuations. In NVR’s case, the historical result shows what happened over this specific period; it does not by itself establish what the next decade will look like.

Still, this example reinforces an important principle: long holding periods can reveal the economics of a business far better than short-term price movements. For investors studying NVR stock, the central question is not only whether the company has performed well historically, but whether its competitive position, balance-sheet discipline, and ability to navigate the housing cycle remain intact.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom worth keeping in view:

“I believe in the discipline of mastering the best that other people have ever figured out. I don’t believe in just sitting down and trying to dream it all up yourself. Nobody’s that smart.” — Charlie Munger