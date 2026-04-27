“When we own portions of outstanding businesses with outstanding managements, our favorite holding period is forever.”

A long-term holding period can change the way a stock is evaluated. For Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX), a 20-year buy-and-hold investment from April 2006 through April 2026 produced a positive result, though one that also illustrates an important point: a strong absolute gain over two decades does not necessarily translate into an especially high annualized return.

Using the figures shown below, a $10,000 investment in Boston Scientific stock on 04/27/2006 grew to $26,641.39 by 04/24/2026. Because Boston Scientific did not pay a dividend over this period, the outcome was entirely driven by share-price appreciation rather than income or dividend reinvestment. That makes BSX a useful case study in pure capital appreciation over a full market cycle that included the 2008 financial crisis, the pandemic shock, and subsequent recovery.

BSX 20-Year Return Details

BSX 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/27/2006 $10,000



04/27/2006 $26,641



04/24/2026 End date: 04/24/2026 Start price/share: $23.30 End price/share: $62.07 Starting shares: 429.18 Ending shares: 429.18 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 166.39% Average annual return: 5.02% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $26,641.39

What a 20-Year Investment in Boston Scientific Delivered

The headline result is straightforward: Boston Scientific generated a 166.39% total return over the 20-year period, turning $10,000 into $26,641.39. On an annualized basis, that equates to 5.02%.

That distinction matters. Total return over a long period can appear large in dollar terms, but the compound annual growth rate offers a clearer measure of how efficiently capital compounded over time. In BSX’s case, the final value is materially higher than the initial investment, yet the annualized return suggests a moderate long-run compounding profile rather than an exceptional one.

Why the Share Count Did Not Change

The starting and ending share count are identical at 429.18 shares because Boston Scientific did not contribute return through cash dividends during the period shown. With no dividends paid and therefore no reinvestment, the investment outcome depended entirely on the stock price rising from $23.30 to $62.07.

For investors comparing BSX with dividend-paying healthcare or medical technology peers, this is an important distinction:

There was no income component to cushion weak periods in the share price.

There was no incremental compounding from reinvested dividends.

The full result came from the market assigning a higher value to the business over time.

How to Interpret the Return

Boston Scientific operates in medical devices, a segment where long-term shareholder outcomes are often shaped by product innovation, procedure volumes, regulatory execution, acquisitions, and margin expansion. Over a 20-year span, returns in this industry can be uneven, with periods of operational improvement offset by valuation compression, litigation risk, reimbursement pressure, or broader market drawdowns.

That context helps explain why a stock can deliver a respectable positive outcome over two decades without producing a high annualized return. The path of compounding matters. A company may spend years recovering from earlier underperformance, re-rating after strategic repositioning, or rebuilding profitability before shareholders see the full benefit in the stock price.

Key Takeaways

Initial investment: $10,000.00

$10,000.00 Ending value: $26,641.39

$26,641.39 Total return: 166.39%

166.39% Annualized return: 5.02%

5.02% Dividend contribution: None

Viewed in isolation, the Boston Scientific buy-and-hold result was positive and meaningful in absolute dollars. Viewed through the lens of annualized compounding, however, it was more measured than the headline total return might initially suggest. That makes BSX a useful reminder that long holding periods can reward patience, but the quality of the return still depends on the pace of compounding, not simply the fact that the ending value is higher than the starting one.

[These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Another investment perspective worth considering:

“The emotional burden of trading is substantial; on any given day, I could lose millions of dollars. If you personalize these losses, you can’t trade.” — Bruce Kovner