“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NASD: KDP)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

KDP 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/08/2021 $10,000



02/08/2021 $9,890



02/05/2026 End date: 02/05/2026 Start price/share: $32.10 End price/share: $28.01 Starting shares: 311.53 Ending shares: 353.03 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.13 Total return: -1.12% Average annual return: -0.22% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $9,890.60

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -0.22%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $9,890.60 today (as of 02/05/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -1.12% (something to think about: how might KDP shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc paid investors a total of $4.13/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of .92/share, we calculate that KDP has a current yield of approximately 3.28%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of .92 against the original $32.10/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 10.22%.

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Confronted with a challenge to distill the secret of sound investment into three words, we venture the motto, Margin of Safety.” — Benjamin Graham