“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

— Warren Buffett

The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?

Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.

EXPD 10-Year Return Details
Start date: 07/15/2015
End date: 07/14/2025
Start price/share: $45.13
End price/share: $114.98
Starting shares: 221.58
Ending shares: 251.78
Dividends reinvested/share: $11.05
Total return: 189.50%
Average annual return: 11.21%
Starting investment: $10,000.00
Ending investment: $28,952.85

The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,952.85 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 189.50% (something to think about: how might EXPD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Notice that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. paid investors a total of $11.05/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).

Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.54/share, we calculate that EXPD has a current yield of approximately 1.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.54 against the original $45.13/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.97%.

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle