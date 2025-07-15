“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The above quote from Warren Buffett is timeless, and brings into focus the choice about time horizon that any investor should think about before buying a stock they are considering. Behind every stock is an actual business; what will that business look like over a ten year period?
Today, let’s look backwards in time to 2015, and take a look at what happened to investors who asked that very question about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NYSE: EXPD), by taking a look at the investment outcome over a ten year holding period.
|Start date:
|07/15/2015
|
|End date:
|07/14/2025
|Start price/share:
|$45.13
|End price/share:
|$114.98
|Starting shares:
|221.58
|Ending shares:
|251.78
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$11.05
|Total return:
|189.50%
|Average annual return:
|11.21%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$28,952.85
The above analysis shows the ten year investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.21%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $28,952.85 today (as of 07/14/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 189.50% (something to think about: how might EXPD shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. paid investors a total of $11.05/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 1.54/share, we calculate that EXPD has a current yield of approximately 1.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 1.54 against the original $45.13/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 2.97%.
Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:
“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle