“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

A long-term investment in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (NYSE: CRL) produced a positive result over the past decade, illustrating how a buy-and-hold strategy can compound value even without dividend income. Based on the return data below, a $10,000 investment made in April 2016 would have grown to $20,818 by April 24, 2026, equivalent to a total return of 108.27% and an average annual return of 7.61%.

That outcome is notable because Charles River Laboratories is not primarily an income stock. The company has historically been viewed more as a growth-oriented life sciences and research-services business, meaning shareholder returns have depended largely on share-price appreciation rather than cash distributions. In this case, the entire gain came from the stock price rising over the holding period.

CRL 10-Year Return Summary

CRL 10-Year Return Details Start date: 04/27/2016 $10,000



04/27/2016 $20,818



04/24/2026 End date: 04/24/2026 Start price/share: $81.53 End price/share: $169.80 Starting shares: 122.65 Ending shares: 122.65 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 108.27% Average annual return: 7.61% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $20,818.00

What Drove the Return?

The mechanics of this investment are straightforward. Charles River Laboratories did not pay dividends over the measurement period, so the return was entirely a function of capital appreciation. The share price increased from $81.53 to $169.80, while the investor’s share count remained unchanged at 122.65 shares.

For a business such as Charles River Laboratories, that matters. The company operates in research models, preclinical services, discovery support, and manufacturing-related services that support biopharma and life sciences customers. Investors evaluating CRL over a long horizon have generally been weighing the company’s ability to expand revenue, integrate acquisitions, deepen customer relationships, and preserve margins in a business tied to drug-development activity and research spending.

Charles River Laboratories Stock Return: Key Takeaways

A $10,000 investment in CRL on 04/27/2016 grew to $20,818 by 04/24/2026.

The total return over the period was 108.27%.

The average annual return was 7.61%.

No dividends were reinvested, so the gain came entirely from stock-price appreciation.

How to Interpret a 7.61% Annualized Return

An annualized return of 7.61% over 10 years is a respectable compounding outcome, especially for a stock whose return profile can be shaped by shifts in sentiment toward healthcare tools, contract research, and life sciences spending. It also underscores an important distinction: a stock can more than double over a decade and still experience periods of substantial volatility along the way. Long-term results often look smoother in hindsight than they felt in real time.

That is particularly relevant for Charles River Laboratories because its valuation has, at different points, reflected both durable operating strengths and cyclical concerns. Demand trends in biotechnology funding, pharmaceutical R&D budgets, acquisition execution, and regulatory or industry changes can all influence how the market prices the business. A 10-year return figure captures the endpoint, but not the path investors had to endure to get there.

Why the Buy-and-Hold Framing Matters

The buy-and-hold lens is useful because it shifts attention from short-term price moves to business durability. In the case of CRL, the 10-year result suggests that investors who were willing to hold through industry cycles were ultimately rewarded with meaningful capital growth. That does not mean every entry point is equally attractive, but it does highlight the value of examining long-run performance alongside fundamentals.

The above return analysis shows that the decade-long investment worked out well. A $10,000 position became $20,818.00 as of 04/24/2026, producing a total return of 108.27%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One additional principle is worth keeping in view:

“A stock is not just a ticker symbol or an electronic blip; it is an ownership interest in an actual business, with an underlying value that does not depend on its share price.” — Benjamin Graham