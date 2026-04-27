“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period can reveal far more about an investment outcome than a short stretch of market volatility. For shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), the five-year total return from late April 2021 through late April 2026 shows how price appreciation and dividend reinvestment combined to build value over time.

Using a starting investment of $10,000 on 04/27/2021, with dividends reinvested, SCHW produced an ending value of $13,568.16 as of 04/24/2026. That equates to a total return of 35.66% and an average annual return of 6.30%. The result is notable not because it was linear, but because it illustrates how compounding works in a large financial stock where both the share price path and the dividend stream matter.

SCHW 5-Year Return Details

SCHW 5-Year Return Details Start date: 04/27/2021 $10,000



04/27/2021 $13,568



04/24/2026 End date: 04/24/2026 Start price/share: $69.64 End price/share: $88.50 Starting shares: 143.60 Ending shares: 153.29 Dividends reinvested/share: $4.78 Total return: 35.66% Average annual return: 6.30% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $13,568.16

In simple terms, a $10,000 investment in SCHW grew by $3,568.16 over the period, assuming all cash dividends were reinvested. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove Charles Schwab’s 5-Year Total Return?

The return came from two sources:

Share price appreciation: SCHW rose from $69.64 to $88.50, a gain of roughly 27.1% before factoring in dividends.

SCHW rose from $69.64 to $88.50, a gain of roughly 27.1% before factoring in dividends. Dividend reinvestment: Over the period, the stock paid $4.78 per share in dividends, and reinvesting those distributions increased the share count from 143.60 to 153.29.

That distinction matters. Price return alone captures only the change in the stock quote. Total return adds the effect of cash distributions and, when reinvested, the additional shares accumulated over time. For dividend-paying financial stocks, the gap between price return and total return can become meaningful over multi-year holding periods.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is especially relevant in a five-year analysis because it turns periodic cash payouts into an additional source of compounding. Each dividend buys more shares, and those shares can in turn generate future dividends. In SCHW’s case, reinvestment increased the share count by nearly 9.69 shares over the holding period.

The calculation above assumes dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That methodology offers a standardized way to evaluate buy-and-hold performance, even though real-world results can vary depending on exact reinvestment timing, taxes, and transaction mechanics.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.28 per share, SCHW has a current yield of approximately 1.45% using the $88.50 ending share price.

Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the initial entry price of $69.64, SCHW’s $1.28 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of about 2.08%.

Yield on cost does not describe what a new buyer would earn at today’s price, but it can help illustrate how dividend growth and a favorable entry point affect the income profile of a long-held position.

A Useful Way to Read the Result

A 35.66% five-year total return is neither a trivial outcome nor an exceptional outlier for a large-cap financial company over a full market cycle. It is a reminder that long-term results are often built through a combination of moderate capital appreciation, recurring dividends, and patience through periods of uncertainty.

For Charles Schwab specifically, that framework is relevant because the company sits at the intersection of brokerage activity, asset gathering, wealth management, banking, and interest-sensitive earnings streams. Those business drivers can produce periods of strong momentum as well as stretches of pressure, which makes total-return analysis more informative than focusing only on short-term price moves.

Put differently, the five-year SCHW buy-and-hold outcome shows that even when returns are not explosive, disciplined reinvestment and time can still produce a solid increase in portfolio value.

Another investment maxim worth considering:

“If a speculator is correct half of the time, he is hitting a good average. Even being right 3 or 4 times out of 10 should yield a person a fortune if he has the sense to cut his losses quickly on the ventures where he is wrong.” — Bernard Baruch