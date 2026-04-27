A long-term investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc can be evaluated most clearly through total return: share-price appreciation plus dividends reinvested over time. Looking back to 2006, a $10,000 investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE: MRSH) grew substantially over a 20-year holding period, illustrating how compounding can shape outcomes in a dividend-paying stock.

MRSH 20-Year Return Details

MRSH 20-Year Return Details Start date: 04/27/2006 $10,000



04/27/2006 $86,222



04/24/2026 End date: 04/24/2026 Start price/share: $30.79 End price/share: $170.10 Starting shares: 324.78 Ending shares: 506.95 Dividends reinvested/share: $31.49 Total return: 762.33% Average annual return: 11.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $86,222.51

Over the period from 04/27/2006 to 04/24/2026, the investment grew from $10,000 to $86,222.51, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 762.33% and an average annual return of 11.37%. [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

What Drove the Return

The result came from two sources:

Share price appreciation, with the stock rising from $30.79 to $170.10.

Cash dividends, which added $31.49 per share over the holding period and, when reinvested, increased the share count from 324.78 to 506.95.

This distinction matters. Looking only at the stock price understates the economics of owning a company that distributes a meaningful portion of cash flow through dividends. Reinvestment converts those cash payments into additional shares, which can then generate their own dividends and participate in future price appreciation.

Why Dividend Reinvestment Matters

Dividend reinvestment is often the clearest expression of compounding in equity investing. In this case, the original holding of 324.78 shares grew to 506.95 shares by the end of the period. That increase in share count helped lift the ending value well beyond what price appreciation alone would have produced.

For long holding periods, even modest dividend yields can have a meaningful effect on total return. The impact is especially noticeable when the underlying business continues to grow earnings, raise distributions over time, or sustain a valuation that supports long-run appreciation.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $3.60 per share, MRSH has a current yield of approximately 2.12% using the ending share price of $170.10. Another useful measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annualized dividend to the original purchase price.

Using the 2006 starting price of $30.79 per share, the current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 6.89%. In practical terms, that means each original dollar committed at the initial entry price is now producing a materially higher income stream than the stock’s current headline yield would suggest.

A Concise Takeaway

For Marsh & McLennan, the 20-year record highlights three core points:

Total return is the most complete measure of long-term equity performance.

Dividends and reinvestment can materially increase ending wealth.

Time horizon remains one of the most important variables in investment outcomes.

That combination of capital appreciation, dividend income, and reinvestment is what turned a $10,000 investment in 2006 into more than $86,000 by April 2026.

“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt