“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.

09/23/2025 End date: 09/23/2025 Start price/share: $88.43 End price/share: $94.65 Starting shares: 113.08 Ending shares: 113.08 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 7.03% Average annual return: 1.37% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $10,704.03

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,704.03 today (as of 09/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 7.03% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:

“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle