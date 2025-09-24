“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Dollar Tree Inc (NASD: DLTR)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|09/24/2020
|
|End date:
|09/23/2025
|Start price/share:
|$88.43
|End price/share:
|$94.65
|Starting shares:
|113.08
|Ending shares:
|113.08
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|7.03%
|Average annual return:
|1.37%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$10,704.03
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 1.37%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $10,704.03 today (as of 09/23/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 7.03% (something to think about: how might DLTR shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“Don’t look for the needle in the haystack, just buy the haystack.” — John Bogle