“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE: SPG)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|06/26/2015
|
|End date:
|06/25/2025
|Start price/share:
|$173.91
|End price/share:
|$157.40
|Starting shares:
|57.50
|Ending shares:
|95.14
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$71.50
|Total return:
|49.76%
|Average annual return:
|4.12%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$14,977.44
The above analysis shows the decade-long investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.12%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $14,977.44 today (as of 06/25/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 49.76% (something to think about: how might SPG shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Simon Property Group, Inc. paid investors a total of $71.50/share in dividends over the 10 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 8.4/share, we calculate that SPG has a current yield of approximately 5.34%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 8.4 against the original $173.91/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 3.07%.
One more piece of investment wisdom to leave you with:
“The most important three words in investing is: â€œI don’t know.â€ If someone doesn’t say that to you then they are lying.” — James Altucher