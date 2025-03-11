A critical pearl of wisdom from Warren Buffett teaches us that with any potential stock investment we may make, as soon as our buy order is filled we will have a choice: to remain a co-owner of that company for the long haul, or to react to the inevitable short-term ups and downs that the stock market is famous for (sometimes sharp ups and downs).

The reality of this choice forces us to challenge our confidence in any given company we might invest into, and keep our eyes on the long-term time horizon. The market may go up and down the interim, but over a decade-long holding period, will the investment succeed?

Back in 2015, investors may have been asking themselves that very question about Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW). Let’s examine what would have happened over a decade-long holding period, had you invested in EW shares back in 2015 and held on.

EW 10-Year Return Details Start date: 03/11/2015 $10,000



03/11/2015 $30,526



03/10/2025 End date: 03/10/2025 Start price/share: $22.45 End price/share: $68.53 Starting shares: 445.43 Ending shares: 445.43 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: 205.26% Average annual return: 11.80% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $30,526.95

As we can see, the decade-long investment result worked out quite well, with an annualized rate of return of 11.80%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $30,526.95 today (as of 03/10/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 205.26% (something to think about: how might EW shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

Here’s one more great investment quote before you go:

“The underlying principles of sound investment should not alter from decade to decade, but the application of these principles must be adapted to significant changes in the financial mechanisms and climate.” — Benjamin Graham