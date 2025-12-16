“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.
|Start date:
|12/16/2015
|
|End date:
|12/15/2025
|Start price/share:
|$299.29
|End price/share:
|$175.74
|Starting shares:
|33.41
|Ending shares:
|33.41
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-41.28%
|Average annual return:
|-5.18%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$5,873.17
As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,873.17 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -41.28% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham