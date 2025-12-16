“Only buy something that you’d be perfectly happy to hold if the market shut down for 10 years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a decade-long holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Biogen Inc (NASD: BIIB)? Today, we examine the outcome of a decade-long investment into the stock back in 2015.

12/15/2025 End date: 12/15/2025 Start price/share: $299.29 End price/share: $175.74 Starting shares: 33.41 Ending shares: 33.41 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -41.28% Average annual return: -5.18% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $5,873.17

As shown above, the decade-long investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -5.18%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 10 years ago into $5,873.17 today (as of 12/15/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -41.28% (something to think about: how might BIIB shares perform over the next 10 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“As in roulette, same is true of the stock trader, who will find that the expense of trading weights the dice heavily against him.” — Benjamin Graham