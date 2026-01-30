“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.
|Start date:
|02/01/2021
|
|End date:
|01/29/2026
|Start price/share:
|$286.32
|End price/share:
|$255.68
|Starting shares:
|34.93
|Ending shares:
|34.93
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$0.00
|Total return:
|-10.70%
|Average annual return:
|-2.24%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$8,930.17
The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,930.17 today (as of 01/29/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -10.70% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
One more investment quote to leave you with:
“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt