“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Autodesk Inc (NASD: ADSK)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2021.

ADSK 5-Year Return Details Start date: 02/01/2021 $10,000



02/01/2021 $8,930



01/29/2026 End date: 01/29/2026 Start price/share: $286.32 End price/share: $255.68 Starting shares: 34.93 Ending shares: 34.93 Dividends reinvested/share: $0.00 Total return: -10.70% Average annual return: -2.24% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $8,930.17

The above analysis shows the five year investment result worked out poorly, with an annualized rate of return of -2.24%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $8,930.17 today (as of 01/29/2026). On a total return basis, that’s a result of -10.70% (something to think about: how might ADSK shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]

One more investment quote to leave you with:

“You can’t be a good value investor without being an independent thinker; you’re seeing valuations that the market is not appreciating. But it’s critical that you understand why the market isn’t seeing the value you do.” — Joel Greenblatt