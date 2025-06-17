“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”
— Warren Buffett
The Warren Buffett investment philosophy calls for a long-term investment horizon, where a five year holding period, or even longer, would fit right into the strategy. How would such a strategy have worked out for an investment into Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS)? Today, we examine the outcome of a five year investment into the stock back in 2020.
|Start date:
|06/17/2020
|
|End date:
|06/16/2025
|Start price/share:
|$136.79
|End price/share:
|$164.38
|Starting shares:
|73.10
|Ending shares:
|76.02
|Dividends reinvested/share:
|$6.60
|Total return:
|24.96%
|Average annual return:
|4.56%
|Starting investment:
|$10,000.00
|Ending investment:
|$12,497.64
As shown above, the five year investment result worked out as follows, with an annualized rate of return of 4.56%. This would have turned a $10K investment made 5 years ago into $12,497.64 today (as of 06/16/2025). On a total return basis, that’s a result of 24.96% (something to think about: how might ZTS shares perform over the next 5 years?). [These numbers were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.]
Notice that Zoetis Inc paid investors a total of $6.60/share in dividends over the 5 holding period, marking a second component of the total return beyond share price change alone. Much like watering a tree, reinvesting dividends can help an investment to grow over time — for the above calculations we assume dividend reinvestment (and for this exercise the closing price on ex-date is used for the reinvestment of a given dividend).
Based upon the most recent annualized dividend rate of 2/share, we calculate that ZTS has a current yield of approximately 1.22%. Another interesting datapoint we can examine is ‘yield on cost’ — in other words, we can express the current annualized dividend of 2 against the original $136.79/share purchase price. This works out to a yield on cost of 0.89%.
Another great investment quote to think about:
“The stock market is the story of cycles and of the human behavior that is responsible for overreactions in both directions.” — Seth Klarman