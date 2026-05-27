“I buy on the assumption that they could close the market the next day and not reopen it for five years.”

A five-year holding period is a practical test of how a dividend-paying utility stock performs through changing market conditions. For AES Corp (NYSE: AES), that test produced a negative result: a $10,000 investment made in May 2021, with dividends reinvested, declined materially by May 2026. The figures below show the full AES stock total return outcome, including share price change, dividend reinvestment, and ending portfolio value.

AES 5-Year Return Summary

AES 5-Year Return Details Start date: 05/27/2021 $10,000



05/27/2021 $7,047



05/26/2026 End date: 05/26/2026 Start price/share: $25.34 End price/share: $14.67 Starting shares: 394.63 Ending shares: 480.27 Dividends reinvested/share: $3.35 Total return: -29.54% Average annual return: -6.76% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $7,047.11

Over the period from 05/27/2021 to 05/26/2026, AES shares fell from $25.34 to $14.67. Even after accounting for dividends and assuming full reinvestment, the investment declined to $7,047.11 from an initial $10,000. That equates to a total return of -29.54% and an annualized return of -6.76%.

The key point is that dividend income only partially offset the stock’s price decline. AES paid $3.35 per share in dividends over the period, and reinvestment increased the share count from 394.63 to 480.27. However, the lower ending share price more than outweighed the benefit of accumulating additional shares.

What Drove the Weak Total Return?

For a regulated and contracted power company, total return often depends on more than the dividend. The market typically weighs several factors at once:

Interest-rate sensitivity: Utility and infrastructure-oriented equities can come under pressure when interest rates rise, as higher discount rates reduce the present value of long-duration cash flows.

Utility and infrastructure-oriented equities can come under pressure when interest rates rise, as higher discount rates reduce the present value of long-duration cash flows. Capital intensity: Power generation and renewable buildout require significant ongoing investment, which can pressure free cash flow and keep attention on financing costs.

Power generation and renewable buildout require significant ongoing investment, which can pressure free cash flow and keep attention on financing costs. Leverage and balance-sheet scrutiny: Companies with meaningful debt exposure may see valuation compression when borrowing costs rise or refinancing conditions tighten.

Companies with meaningful debt exposure may see valuation compression when borrowing costs rise or refinancing conditions tighten. Execution expectations: When a stock carries growth expectations tied to renewables, storage, or portfolio transformation, even modest operational disappointments can weigh on the share price.

Those dynamics matter because total return is not simply a function of whether the dividend is maintained. A stock can generate income consistently and still produce a poor multi-year result if valuation multiples contract or the underlying business outlook weakens.

Dividend Reinvestment and Why It Was Not Enough

Dividend reinvestment improved the outcome relative to price return alone, but it did not reverse it. That is an important distinction in analyzing dividend stocks. Reinvested dividends help most when the share price is stable or rising over time, or when a temporary decline is followed by recovery. In AES’s case, the ending share price remained low enough that the additional reinvested shares did not fully compensate for capital loss.

The calculations above assume dividends were reinvested at the closing price on each ex-dividend date. That method provides a practical approximation of a dividend reinvestment plan and captures the compounding effect of adding shares over time. The figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

Current Yield vs. Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $0.7038 per share, AES has a current yield of approximately 4.80% using the ending share price of $14.67. Current yield measures the dividend relative to the stock’s current market price.

A separate concept is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price. Using the 2021 entry price of $25.34, the yield on cost is about 2.78%. That metric can be useful for tracking income growth over time, but it should not be confused with the return available to a new buyer today.

At a glance:

Current yield = annual dividend / current share price = $0.7038 / $14.67 ≈ 4.80%

Yield on cost = annual dividend / original purchase price = $0.7038 / $25.34 ≈ 2.78%

What This AES Investment Outcome Shows

The AES five-year result is a useful reminder that dividend stocks are not insulated from capital losses. Reinvestment added value, but the dominant driver of the outcome was the decline in the share price. For long-term holders, the central question is whether future earnings, cash flow, capital allocation, and balance-sheet performance can support a stronger total return profile than the one delivered over the past five years.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“If you can follow only one bit of data, follow the earnings.” — Peter Lynch