A 20-year buy-and-hold investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) illustrates the difference between short-term stock volatility and long-term total return. Using dividend reinvestment assumptions, a hypothetical $10,000 investment made in May 2006 would have grown to $75,027.84 by May 26, 2026, according to the figures below. That equates to a total return of 650.59% and an average annual return of 10.60%.

The central takeaway is not simply that TPR appreciated over time. It is that the full result came from two return drivers working together: share-price gains and cash dividends that were reinvested into additional shares. For long holding periods, that distinction matters. Price return alone rarely tells the full story.

TPR 20-Year Return Details

TPR 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/30/2006 $10,000



05/30/2006 $75,027



05/26/2026 End date: 05/26/2026 Start price/share: $29.00 End price/share: $140.62 Starting shares: 344.83 Ending shares: 533.77 Dividends reinvested/share: $18.66 Total return: 650.59% Average annual return: 10.60% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $75,027.84

The result is straightforward: over the measured 20-year period, TPR delivered an annualized return of 10.60%, turning $10,000 into $75,027.84 as of 05/26/2026. On a total return basis, the gain was 650.59%. These figures were computed with the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator.

What Drove TPR’s Long-Term Return

Tapestry’s 20-year return was supported by both capital appreciation and dividend reinvestment. The stock price rose from $29.00 to $140.62, but the ending share count also increased from 344.83 shares to 533.77 shares because dividends were assumed to be reinvested. That rising share count amplified the ending value of the investment.

This is the core mechanics of a dividend reinvestment strategy:

Cash dividends are paid on shares owned.

Those dividends are used to purchase additional shares.

The larger share base generates more future dividends.

Over long periods, compounding can become a meaningful part of total return.

In this case, investors received $18.66 per share in cumulative reinvested dividends over the period examined. That does not mean dividends were the dominant source of return, but it does mean they materially contributed to the outcome. Ignoring reinvestment would understate the economic result of holding TPR across a full market cycle and beyond.

Why Total Return Matters More Than Price Return Alone

Total return captures the complete investment result: stock price appreciation plus dividends received, assuming those dividends are either reinvested or taken in cash. For dividend-paying equities, this framework is more informative than a simple comparison of starting and ending share prices.

That is particularly important over a 20-year holding period. A long investment horizon typically spans multiple macroeconomic regimes, including expansion, recession, shifts in interest rates, and changes in consumer demand. Looking only at the stock chart can obscure how much value was created through cash distributions along the way.

TPR’s results also show why buy-and-hold analysis should be framed in annualized terms rather than headline total return alone. A 650.59% cumulative gain is substantial, but the annualized figure of 10.60% is the more useful measure for comparing performance across assets and time periods.

Current Yield and Yield on Cost

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $1.60 per share, TPR has a current yield of approximately 1.14% using the ending share price of $140.62.

Another useful lens is yield on cost, which measures the current annual dividend relative to the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the original entry price of $29.00 per share, the current $1.60 annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 3.93%.

In concise terms:

Current yield: annual dividend divided by the current share price.

annual dividend divided by the current share price. Yield on cost: annual dividend divided by the original purchase price.

Yield on cost can help illustrate how income grows for long-term holders, but it should not be confused with the return available to a new buyer today. For a new investor, current yield remains the relevant starting point.

What a 20-Year Holding Period Reveals

A two-decade review is useful because it tests more than a company’s recent momentum. It shows how a stock performed across varying market conditions and whether patient ownership was rewarded despite the volatility that inevitably occurs over time.

For TPR, the historical outcome demonstrates that long-term shareholder returns can remain strong even when the path is uneven. The broader lesson is that durable total return often depends less on avoiding every market drawdown and more on owning a business long enough for earnings power, capital allocation, and dividend policy to compound.

“Most investors want to do today what they should have done yesterday.” — Larry Summers