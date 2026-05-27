A long-term investment in Sysco Corp stock illustrates how total return is built over time through a combination of share-price appreciation, cash dividends, and dividend reinvestment. Using a 20-year holding period beginning in 2006, the outcome for NYSE: SYY shows how a steady dividend payer can compound capital even through multiple market cycles.

Sysco is one of the largest foodservice distribution companies in North America, serving restaurants, healthcare facilities, schools, hospitality operators, and other institutional customers. That business model tends to be tied to broad food-away-from-home demand rather than a single end market, which helps explain why the stock is often evaluated through the lens of income generation, operating resilience, and long-duration compounding.

SYY 20-Year Return Overview

From May 30, 2006 through May 26, 2026, a $10,000 investment in Sysco stock grew to $43,769.88, assuming dividends were reinvested. That equates to a total return of 337.44% and an average annual return of 7.66%.

SYY 20-Year Return Details Start date: 05/30/2006 $10,000



05/30/2006 $43,769



05/26/2026 End date: 05/26/2026 Start price/share: $30.76 End price/share: $75.32 Starting shares: 325.10 Ending shares: 580.78 Dividends reinvested/share: $27.84 Total return: 337.44% Average annual return: 7.66% Starting investment: $10,000.00 Ending investment: $43,769.88

In practical terms, the investment more than quadrupled over the period when dividends were reinvested. The figures above were computed using the Dividend Channel DRIP Returns Calculator, with reinvestment based on the closing price on each ex-dividend date.

How Dividends Drove Sysco’s Total Return

Share-price appreciation explains only part of Sysco’s long-run return. The stock rose from $30.76 to $75.32 over the measurement period, but the reinvestment of $27.84 per share in cumulative dividends materially increased the ending share count from 325.10 shares to 580.78 shares.

That distinction matters. For dividend-paying equities, total return is not simply the change in the stock price. It is the combined effect of:

Capital appreciation in the underlying shares

Cash dividends paid over time

Additional shares accumulated through dividend reinvestment

In Sysco’s case, reinvestment turned a moderate increase in the share price into a substantially larger long-term gain. This is one reason mature, cash-generative companies can produce competitive long-horizon outcomes even if they are not high-growth stocks.

What Is SYY’s Current Dividend Yield?

Based on the most recent annualized dividend rate of $2.20 per share, SYY has a current dividend yield of approximately 2.92% using the $75.32 share price shown above.

A related measure is yield on cost, which compares the current annual dividend with the original purchase price rather than the current market price. Using the 2006 entry price of $30.76 per share, Sysco’s current annualized dividend implies a yield on cost of 7.15%.

Key Takeaways From a 20-Year Sysco Investment

A $10,000 investment in Sysco stock in 2006 grew to $43,769.88 by May 26, 2026, assuming dividends were reinvested.

The total return was 337.44%, equal to an annualized return of 7.66%.

Dividend reinvestment significantly increased the ending share count and contributed meaningfully to total return.

At an annualized dividend rate of $2.20 per share, the stock’s indicated yield is about 2.92% based on the ending price shown.

Why Long Holding Periods Change the Analysis

Short-term market outcomes are inherently unpredictable, particularly around earnings reports, interest-rate shifts, or periods of broader equity volatility. Over multi-decade periods, however, the analysis tends to shift toward business durability, capital allocation, dividend policy, and the power of compounding.

For Sysco, the 20-year result underscores a broader point: businesses with recurring demand, established distribution scale, and a persistent dividend can deliver meaningful shareholder returns over time, even if the path is uneven from year to year.

More investment wisdom to ponder:

“Never is there a better time to buy a stock than when a basically sound company, for whatever reason, temporarily falls out of favor with the investment community.” — Geraldine Weiss